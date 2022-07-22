Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RXDX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

RXDX opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

