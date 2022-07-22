JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $35.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TASK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

TaskUs stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -28.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 117.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 124,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.