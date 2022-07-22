Needham & Company LLC Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Tenable Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

