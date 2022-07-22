Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Sharecare stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.17. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharecare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.