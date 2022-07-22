Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Sharecare stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.17. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharecare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

