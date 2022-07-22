Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $32.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

