Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $32.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.81%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

