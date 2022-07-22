Parallel Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

