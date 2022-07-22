MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,309,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,107,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 449,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.65 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

