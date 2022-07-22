Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

EMN stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.