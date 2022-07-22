Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.45 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

