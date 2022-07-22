Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ABOS opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,413.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,067,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

