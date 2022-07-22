Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ABOS opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,413.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,067,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

