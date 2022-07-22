DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Zendesk
In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock worth $2,952,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Zendesk Stock Performance
ZEN opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.04.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.