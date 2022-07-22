Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

