Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 656 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after acquiring an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,895,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $158,139,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $118,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

