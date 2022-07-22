Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 154 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $118.39 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

