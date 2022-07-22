Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97.

