Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 224 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

