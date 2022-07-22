Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 198 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.