Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 402 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,231,000 after buying an additional 104,231 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

