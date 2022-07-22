Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,580,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of EDOC opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $19.00.

