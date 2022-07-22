Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $43.80 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

