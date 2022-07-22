Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 391 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $21,191,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $17,327,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $12,428,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.6 %

HGV opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

