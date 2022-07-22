Signaturefd LLC Buys 335 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 7.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 290,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 77,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $186.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

