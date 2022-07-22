Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $48,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12,856.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.