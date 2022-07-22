Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,385 VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 116,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYEM stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

