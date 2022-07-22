Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.27. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

