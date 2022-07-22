Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Trading Up 1.5 %
PCTY opened at $199.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity
In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,939,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
