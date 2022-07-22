Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.5 %

PCTY opened at $199.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,939,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

