Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,125 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.



