Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $305.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.26. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

