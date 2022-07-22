Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

