Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 440 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Trading Up 2.5 %

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.89 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

