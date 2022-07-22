Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

