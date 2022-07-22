Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIT. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Wipro stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 5.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 132,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 54.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

