TD Securities Increases West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $120.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

NYSE WFG opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

