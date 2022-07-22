Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 6,059 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $17,995.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,246,181 shares in the company, valued at $33,401,157.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crexendo Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

