SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPNE. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

SeaSpine Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $231,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

