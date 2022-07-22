Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE VLT opened at $10.96 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

