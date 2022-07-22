V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in V.F. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 206,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 113,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

