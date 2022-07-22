Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.
Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %
MA opened at $346.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
