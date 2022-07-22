Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

MA opened at $346.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.