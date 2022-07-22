American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 134.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Price Performance

NYSE ACC opened at $65.32 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

