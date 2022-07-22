Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $19,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Ocugen stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $567.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

