Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Riskified has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

