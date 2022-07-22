Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 6,059 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $17,995.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,246,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,401,157.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crexendo Stock Performance

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $2.87 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

