TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 52.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,066,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.99.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

