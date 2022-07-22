Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NIM stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

