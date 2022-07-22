Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NIM stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
