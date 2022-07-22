Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at $448,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

