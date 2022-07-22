Cowen Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $645.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $592.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $616.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

