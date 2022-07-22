VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $40.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

