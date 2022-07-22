Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Price to $58.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.93.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 33,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 31,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 98,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.