Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $7,715,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

