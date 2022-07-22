Stifel Nicolaus Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $43.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $38.67.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,158,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

